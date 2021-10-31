Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EVK. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.20 ($32.00) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €32.20 ($37.88).

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €28.02 ($32.96) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €28.01 and its 200-day moving average price is €28.79. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

