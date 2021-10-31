Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Upgraded by Mizuho to Neutral

Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $87.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $82.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on ES. Morgan Stanley raised Eversource Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.43.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

NYSE:ES opened at $84.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.62 and a 200-day moving average of $85.44. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,475,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.