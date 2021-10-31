Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $286.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.9% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

RE stock traded down $5.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.50. 406,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.36. Everest Re Group has a 1-year low of $193.62 and a 1-year high of $289.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 34.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

