Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Short Interest Up 63.6% in October

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ETCMY remained flat at $$3.50 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08. Eutelsat Communications has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $3.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETCMY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Eutelsat Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eutelsat Communications has an average rating of “Hold”.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

