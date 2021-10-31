Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Eutelsat Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eutelsat Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Eutelsat Communications stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. Eutelsat Communications has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

