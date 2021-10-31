Ethereum Gold (ETG) Reaches Market Cap of $344,977.60

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 30th. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded up 44.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $344,977.60 and approximately $57.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00047905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.67 or 0.00234535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00013265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.77 or 0.00096231 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 187.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006162 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

ETG is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

