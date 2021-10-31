Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (NYSE:ETD)

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NYSE:ETD opened at $23.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.29. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $32.15.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $178.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.30 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 9.88%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.