EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $103.94

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $103.94 and last traded at $103.94, with a volume of 18758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.65.

ESLOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HSBC lowered shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.31 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.16.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.35. The firm has a market cap of $91.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

