Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives $33.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.17.

Several analysts have weighed in on EPRT shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $29.79 on Thursday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.02.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,958,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,545,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,609,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,056,000 after acquiring an additional 537,421 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 19.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,770,000 after acquiring an additional 842,488 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,089,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,578 shares during the period.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

