Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Equinix, Inc. (REIT)’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Equinix in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $5.94 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Equinix’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $24.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $26.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EQIX. Barclays dropped their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist boosted their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $942.00 to $731.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.12.

Equinix stock opened at $837.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $820.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $793.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a PE ratio of 219.70, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.33. Equinix has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total value of $162,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 78,505.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27,477 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Equinix by 95.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

