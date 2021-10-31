Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for NBT Bancorp Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NBT Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 30.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

NBTB has been the topic of several other reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $36.69 on Friday. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $42.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

