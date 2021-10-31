Equitable Group Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Equitable Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.12. Cormark also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EQB. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$161.00 to C$80.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equitable Group from C$81.50 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$89.50 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Equitable Group to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$118.19.

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$77.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$137.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$138.70. The stock has a market cap of C$2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 4.69. Equitable Group has a one year low of C$41.44 and a one year high of C$80.53.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$158.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$156.71 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.49%.

In other Equitable Group news, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total transaction of C$78,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,264,320. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.43, for a total transaction of C$469,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,172 shares in the company, valued at C$3,311,935.96. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,250.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

