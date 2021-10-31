Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Given Neutral Rating at CIBC

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a C$10.50 price objective on the stock.

EQX has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.56.

Shares of TSE:EQX opened at C$9.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.45. The company has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 4.51.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$277.95 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 1.0521298 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

