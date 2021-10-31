Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is ($0.33). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full-year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $692,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 558,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,805. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 416.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

EOSE stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,207. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.87. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $565.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

