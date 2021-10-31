Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is ($0.33). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full-year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eos Energy Enterprises.
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 million.
In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $692,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 558,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,805. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 416.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
EOSE stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,207. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.87. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $565.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.73.
Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.
