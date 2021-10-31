EnterCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $29,389.00 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. EnterCoin has a market cap of $111,025.61 and $29,389.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EnterCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00048113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.94 or 0.00238008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00013254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.48 or 0.00096340 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

EnterCoin Coin Profile

ENTRC is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

