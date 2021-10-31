Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Short Interest Update

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the September 30th total of 149,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSC opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17. Ensysce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $23.99.

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.

