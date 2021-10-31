EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Mizuho

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. US Capital Advisors raised EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.03.

NYSE ENLC opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.91. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Equities analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 8.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,609,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,396,000 after acquiring an additional 738,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 84.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,654,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962,371 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,972,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after acquiring an additional 86,883 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 500.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,561,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,828 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,315,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,793,000 after acquiring an additional 145,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

