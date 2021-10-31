Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Short Interest Update

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a growth of 116.4% from the September 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

E has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ENI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ENI in the 3rd quarter worth $1,438,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ENI by 187,091.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 548,178 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 13,446 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ENI by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,229,251 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,374,000 after acquiring an additional 55,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ENI by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

E stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.85, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. ENI has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. ENI had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. Equities analysts predict that ENI will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.724 dividend. This is a boost from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. ENI’s payout ratio is currently -295.83%.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

