Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Receives C$12.30 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

In related news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.47 per share, with a total value of C$29,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 82,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$616,035.96.

ERF stock opened at C$11.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$2.22 and a twelve month high of C$12.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.25. The company has a market cap of C$3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$408.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.5840135 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently -8.69%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

