Energi Hits One Day Trading Volume of $290,810.00 (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Energi has a total market capitalization of $88.28 million and $290,810.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.90 or 0.00003082 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.00103919 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000659 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00016611 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $271.36 or 0.00440311 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00047493 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009561 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 46,486,149 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.