Employers (NYSE:EIG) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $39.44, but opened at $36.49. Employers shares last traded at $37.90, with a volume of 770 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.92 million. Employers had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Employers during the third quarter valued at about $446,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Employers by 8.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Employers by 2.7% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Employers by 11.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 167,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after buying an additional 17,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Employers during the third quarter valued at about $1,291,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.04.

About Employers (NYSE:EIG)

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

