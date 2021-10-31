Employers (NYSE:EIG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Employers (NYSE:EIG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.92 million. Employers had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

NYSE:EIG traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average of $41.13. Employers has a 52-week low of $30.19 and a 52-week high of $43.82.

Get Employers alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Employers stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,673 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Employers worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.