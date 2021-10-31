Emerald Crypto (EMD) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. During the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a total market cap of $190,707.59 and $9.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000098 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de . The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

