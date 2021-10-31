EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.95-7.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.80-9.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.53 billion.EMCOR Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.950-$7.150 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EME. DA Davidson upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCOR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

NYSE:EME traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.49. The company had a trading volume of 258,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,640. EMCOR Group has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $129.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EMCOR Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 66,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of EMCOR Group worth $17,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

