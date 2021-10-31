Elevate Credit (ELVT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Elevate Credit to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Elevate Credit has set its FY 2021 guidance at $0.000-$0.000 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Elevate Credit had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $84.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.97 million. On average, analysts expect Elevate Credit to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ELVT opened at $3.43 on Friday. Elevate Credit has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.52.

In related news, CEO Jason Harvison sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,756.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $105,740 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Elevate Credit stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) by 78.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Elevate Credit worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

