Electra Protocol (XEP) Price Down 14.1% Over Last Week

Electra Protocol (CURRENCY:XEP) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Electra Protocol has a total market cap of $35.74 million and approximately $91,631.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Electra Protocol has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. One Electra Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00048846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.16 or 0.00229050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.43 or 0.00096438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Electra Protocol Profile

XEP is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,927,340,467 coins. Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

Electra Protocol Coin Trading

