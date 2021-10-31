EDUCare (EKT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $816,275.00

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last seven days, EDUCare has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One EDUCare coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. EDUCare has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $816,275.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EDUCare alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00048643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.03 or 0.00229829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.00096338 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

EDUCare Profile

EDUCare is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

Buying and Selling EDUCare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDUCare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EDUCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDUCare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.