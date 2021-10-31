Eden Trading 52.3% Lower This Week (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Eden has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $61,871.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Eden has traded 52.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Eden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Eden alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00048777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.57 or 0.00227235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00096636 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Eden Coin Profile

Eden (CRYPTO:EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.