Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edap Tms presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.67.

NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $202.52 million, a P/E ratio of -86.86 and a beta of 1.65. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edap Tms will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in Edap Tms by 341.4% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 573,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 443,485 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Edap Tms by 152.1% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 254,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 153,736 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 11.5% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Edap Tms by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 96,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Edap Tms by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 86,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edap Tms (EDAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.