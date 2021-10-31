Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) Short Interest Up 92.0% in October

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 92.0% from the September 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. 21,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,033. The company has a quick ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 9.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Eco Wave Power Global AB is an onshore wave energy technology company which developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power Global AB is based in Sweden.

