Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) Short Interest Up 92.0% in October

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2021

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 92.0% from the September 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. 21,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,033. The company has a quick ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 9.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares Company Profile

Eco Wave Power Global AB is an onshore wave energy technology company which developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power Global AB is based in Sweden.

