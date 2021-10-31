E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,390,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979,843 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.25% of E2open Parent worth $50,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,091,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,366,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

In other E2open Parent news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 338,011 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $3,718,121.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chinh Chu acquired 28,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 98,582 shares of company stock worth $1,101,647 and have sold 1,670,148 shares worth $19,553,674. 7.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

E2open Parent stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

