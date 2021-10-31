DZS (DZSI) to Release Earnings on Monday

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect DZS to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.45 million. DZS had a positive return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 11.74%.
Shares of DZSI stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.36. DZS has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.12.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.42.
About DZS
DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.
