DZS (DZSI) to Release Earnings on Monday

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect DZS to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.45 million. DZS had a positive return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 11.74%.

Shares of DZSI stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.36. DZS has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DZS stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,107 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of DZS worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

