Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) by 98.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 59,520 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 864,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 234,222 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 15,430 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DYN opened at $14.51 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $32.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $744.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $42,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

