dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Short Interest Down 42.4% in October

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,100 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the September 30th total of 274,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

DYFSF stock remained flat at $$0.18 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,449. dynaCERT has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29.

About dynaCERT

DynaCERT, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and installation of carbon emission reduction technologies. The company offers HydraGEN, which creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through electrolysis. Its technology is designed for diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels, and railroad locomotives.

