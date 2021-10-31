DURECT (DRRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect DURECT to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 65.09% and a negative net margin of 257.86%. On average, analysts expect DURECT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DRRX opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $291.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.25. DURECT has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DURECT stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 274.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,884 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 77,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DURECT were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

