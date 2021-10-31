DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to announce $2.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. DURECT reported sales of $2.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year sales of $9.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 million to $9.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.23 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $26.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DURECT.

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 65.09% and a negative net margin of 257.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51. DURECT has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $291.20 million, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 152.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 49.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in DURECT by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DURECT (DRRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.