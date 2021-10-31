DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cheuvreux assumed coverage on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $122.55 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DSV Panalpina A/S presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.28.

Shares of DSDVY opened at $116.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.09. DSV Panalpina A/S has a twelve month low of $77.51 and a twelve month high of $133.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.81.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 22.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

