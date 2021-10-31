Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,484 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 62.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 39,211 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 15.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 303,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 41,278 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the first quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the first quarter worth approximately $782,000.

Shares of Dril-Quip stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.63. The firm has a market cap of $834.73 million, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRQ. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.31.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $129,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

