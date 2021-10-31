Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) PT Lowered to C$40.00

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 79.37% from the stock’s previous close.
TSE DII.B opened at C$22.30 on Friday. Dorel Industries has a one year low of C$10.37 and a one year high of C$24.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$724.86 million and a PE ratio of 20.84.
