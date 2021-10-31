Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) PT Lowered to C$40.00

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 79.37% from the stock’s previous close.

TSE DII.B opened at C$22.30 on Friday. Dorel Industries has a one year low of C$10.37 and a one year high of C$24.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$724.86 million and a PE ratio of 20.84.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

