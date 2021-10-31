Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 523,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,218 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $51,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $88.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.96. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.40 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,011,804.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $2,840,243.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,654 shares of company stock worth $21,449,196 over the last three months. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

