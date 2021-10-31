DOGGY Market Capitalization Reaches $33.74 Million (DOGGY)

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded down 28.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last week, DOGGY has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One DOGGY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. DOGGY has a total market cap of $33.74 million and approximately $9.72 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00068258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00073984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.63 or 0.00100004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,281.67 or 0.99439859 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,335.84 or 0.07035629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00024123 BTC.

About DOGGY

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,048,183,176 coins.

DOGGY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGGY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOGGY using one of the exchanges listed above.

