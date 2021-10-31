Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Tops $0.28 on Top Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $37.31 billion and approximately $4.22 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.32 or 0.00312063 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 131,929,723,836 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.