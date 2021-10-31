Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Up 94.1% in October

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,200 shares, an increase of 94.1% from the September 30th total of 315,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Document Security Systems by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Document Security Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Document Security Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Document Security Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Document Security Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:DSS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 834,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,052. The company has a market cap of $98.09 million, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.82. Document Security Systems has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

DSS, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper and plastic products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Printing, Plastics, Digital, Technology Management, Direct Marketing, and Corporate.

