DNB Markets Lowers AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) to Hold

DNB Markets downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SKFRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.16 price objective on AB SKF (publ) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded AB SKF (publ) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AB SKF (publ) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.58.

AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.37. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.50.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 8.38%. On average, analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

