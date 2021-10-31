dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.03

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.03 and last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 12836252 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.
Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15.
dMY Technology Group, Inc. III Company Profile (NYSE:DMYI)
dMY Technology Group, Inc III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem.
