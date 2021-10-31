DMScript Reaches Market Capitalization of $319,368.70 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $319,368.70 and approximately $4,451.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00068739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00072165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.44 or 0.00100261 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,335.19 or 1.00090562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,166.25 or 0.06911420 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022966 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

