DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLO. HSBC raised their price objective on DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. New Street Research started coverage on DLocal in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,024,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,300,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,672,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,205,000. Finally, Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,529,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLO stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. DLocal has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.72.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. DLocal’s revenue for the quarter was up 186.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

