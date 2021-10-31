Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Down to $42.06

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.06, but opened at $40.43. Discovery shares last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 864 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Discovery comprises about 1.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

