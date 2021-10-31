DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Receives $4.51 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.51.

Several brokerages have commented on DRTT. National Bankshares lifted their price target on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Lp 22Nw acquired 3,657,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,595,220.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,303,426 shares of company stock worth $21,718,133. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mak Capital One LLC grew its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,637,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after acquiring an additional 336,600 shares during the period. 22NW LP grew its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 2.7% in the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 8,465,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,188,000 after acquiring an additional 226,444 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 9.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,678,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 326,505 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 6.3% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 455,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 27,026 shares during the period. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at $1,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

DRTT opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $273.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.71.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.45 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 26.13% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

