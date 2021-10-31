Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 17th

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

Dine Brands Global has decreased its dividend by 80.4% over the last three years. Dine Brands Global has a dividend payout ratio of 46.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dine Brands Global to earn $7.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

NYSE DIN opened at $84.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 2.07. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at $167,760.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dine Brands Global stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.85% of Dine Brands Global worth $13,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

DIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $113.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.60.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

